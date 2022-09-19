The Bishop Union High School football team improved to 4-0 and retained the “High Desert Classic” trophy with a 19-7 win Sept. 9 at Ridgecrest Burroughs High School.
The Bronco defense held the Burros scoreless until the final minutes of the game playing great team defense.
Senior defensive back Carson Schmidt had a team high seven solo tackles. Senior linebacker Isaac Reno made the start and recorded four solo tackles and a big tackle for a loss. Senior lineman Kaelan Smith had a pair of sacks, a tackle for a loss and knocked down a pass. Junior Wes Jorgensen had another big night with five solo tackles and three tackles for loss from his noseguard position.
Senior Albert Cano had three solo tackles and a pass break up. Junior Austin Powell made five solo tackles and broke up a pass.
Junior quarterback Boden St. Marie played a role in all three touchdowns rushing for a score and passing for two more. St. Marie had a team high 75 rushing yards and completed 11 passes for 182 yards and the two scores.
Seven Broncos caught passes with sophomore Milton Michel and Junior Jason Mullner catching touchdowns.