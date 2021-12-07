The Bishop Union High School girls varsity basketball team competed in the Mineral County Serpent Classic Basketball Tournament over the last week.
The team had four wins and 1 loss.
Fallon, 28 – Bishop, 26
• Angie Lent, 14 pts., Idalia Jimenez, 6 pts., Eve Dondero, 4 pts.
Bishop, 35 – Battle Mountain, 33
• Angie Lent, 12 pts., Idalia Jimenez, 12 pts., Rylee Arcularius, 9 pts.
Bishop, 38 – Virginia City, 24
• Angie Lent, 19 pts., Idalia Jimenez, 5 pts., Henny Charley ,5 pts.
Bishop, 68 – ROP, 22
• Jayda Jackson, 18 pts., Angie Lent, 9 pts., Uriah Martinez, 8 pts., Henny Charley, 8 pts., Geneva Molina, 6 pts., Idalia Jimenez, 6 pts.
Bishop, 50 – Mineral County, 5
- Idalia Jimenez 11 pts, Geneva Molina 6 pts, Uriah Martinez 6 pts, Angie Lent 6 pts, Jayda Jackson 6 pts
The team’s next game will be today, Tuesday, Dec. 7, at home vs. Lone Pine, followed by the Whittel Tournament in South Lake Tahoe.