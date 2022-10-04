The Bishop Union High School Broncos opened High Desert League play with a 28-13 win over the California City Ravens on Friday.
Bishop opened up a 21-0 lead at the half and added a fourth-quarter touchdown, moving to 6-0 on the year and 1-0 in the High Desert League.
Next up for the Broncos is a bye this week before hosting rival Kern Valley on Friday, Oct. 14.
Boden St. Marie played a role in all four touchdowns, running for a pair of scores and throwing touchdowns passes to Cheveyo Marquez and Aden Arndal. St. Marie had his most efficient passing game, completing eight of 13 passes for 124 yards.
Cain Omohundro caught three passes for 43 yards and Cheveyo Marquez caught a pair of passes for 50 yards.
Omohundro was the games leading rusher with 104 yards on 17 carries.
St. Marie added 45 yards on 12 carries and Carson Schmidt added 46 yards on 4 carries.
Defensively the Broncos had a big night from sophomore Elijah Reynolds. The linebacker made five solo tackles and four assists. He also had a key interception.
Kaelan Smith made five solo tackles, including two tackles for a loss and a sack.
Omohundro added four solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.
Wes Jorgensen made four solo tackles including a tackle for loss.
Carson Schmidt made three solo tackles and three assists and blocked a point after attempt.
Milton Michel made three solo tackles and played a key role on special teams with two kickoff returns into Raven territory.
The Oct. 14 game vs. Kern Valley is senior night.