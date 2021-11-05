Bishop football to see first round of playoff action Friday

The Bishop Union High School Broncos have been seeded No. 2 in Division 4 after defeating the Boron High School Bobcats, 20-6, on Oct. 29.
The win clinched the High Desert League championship for the Broncos. The CIF post season brackets came out last weekend and the Broncos are the No. 2 seed in the Division 4 Championships. Bishop Union will host former league rival Tehachapi at 7 p.m. Friday for the first round of playoffs.
Per CIF, all play-off contests will have digital tickets purchased through Go Fan, https://gofan.co/app/events/435104?schoolId=CA18740.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. The main ticket gate will be open and ticket verification also will take place on Pine Street by the district office. Attendees are asked not to print tickets or share screenshots. Ticket holders must bring a device where they can access their tickets online to be redeemed, Parents purchasing tickets for students can use the easy built-in transfer feature.
During their contest against Boron, the Broncos defense controlled the game from start to finish. The Bobcats lone score came on a kick-off return.
In league play the Broncos defense allowed just one score in four games. Kennedy Batchelder and Cain Omohundro had big games along with Reese Dondero. Carson Schmidt and Milton Michel had second-half interceptions.
The Bronco offense was led by the duo of quarterback Jakob Redmond and receiver Jake Frigerio. The seniors connected on two long passes. Senior running back Zach Mojarro added a touchdown run.
This game also marked the end of the October fundraising drive for Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance. With two interceptions and three more touchdowns the Broncos will donate a total of $245 dollars to the ESCA. Throughout the month of October, the Broncos pledged to donate $5 for every touchdown, interception and sack.