The Bishop Union High School Broncos opened the season on the road at Lindsay on Aug. 19 and came away with a big win, 36-3.
The Broncos opened up a 14-3 halftime lead and thanks to a great defensive effort along with an Albert Cano punt return touchdown, put the game away in the second half, winning 36-3.
Running back Cain Omohundro rushed for team high 131 yards on 19 carries including two touchdowns. Omohundro also played a key role on defense, picking off a pass and recovering a fumble.
Quarterback Boden St. Marie threw for 112 yards and also rushed for a pair of scores.
The offensive line made up of starters Bryce Lyons, Kaelan Smith, Reese Dondero, Owen Arndal, Diego Ugalde and backups Wes Jorgensen, Joshua Gonzales, and Justin Pettet cleared the way for 270 rushing years while not allowing a sack.
The team averaged nearly seven yards per rush.
The Bronco defense kept the Cardinals out of the end zone while only allowing a first-half field goal. Junior Austin Powell recorded a team high nine tackles, including two quarterback sacks. Isaac Reno and Wes Jorgensen each had five total tackles with Jorgensen recording a team high four tackles for loss.
Cheveyo Marques had a goal line interception and Cain Omohundro had a pick and fumble recovery for the Bronco defense.
Next up for the Broncos is the home opener Friday at John Schwab Field. Varsity kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Yosemite will be making the trip over from Oakhurst for the game.
• Aug. 26, vs. Yosemite, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Sept. 2, vs. Fernley, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Sept. 8, at Burroughs, 4 p.m. JV,
• Sept. 9, at Burroughs, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Sept. 16, at Fillmore High School vs Trinity, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Sept. 23, at RIM, 3:15 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Sept. 30, at Cal City, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Oct. 7, at Desert, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Oct. 14, vs. Kern Valley, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
• Oct. 21, at Rosamond, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity
HOMECOMING, 4 p.m. JV, 7 p.m. Varsity