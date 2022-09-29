The Bishop Union High School football team improved to a 5-0 record Friday with a 30-28 win at Rim of the World.
Victor Esparza kicked a 19-yard field goal as time expired, securing the walk-off win.
The Broncos tailed 14-13 at the half but rallied to take a 27-14 second half lead.
Rim scored back-to-back touchdowns and converted a 2-point conversion, taking a 28-27 lead with three minutes left in the game.
Milton Michel returned the Scots’ kickoff into RIM territory, setting up the go-ahead score.
Defensively, the Broncos were led by Austin Powell’s seven solo tackles. Albert Cano and Cheveyo Marques added five solos and Cain Omohundro and Kaelan Smith both had four solo tackles. Smith also had a key forced fumble that Cano recovered and returned for a touchdown.
Junior Wes Jorgensen also had a tackle for loss on Rim’s fourth-down-and-goal play from the 1-yard line.
Offensively, Cano had 100 tough yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. Austin Powell added 63 yards to the Bronco rushing total. Cain Omohundro caught four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Omohundro also rushed for a touchdown on a fourth-down-and-goal play.
Quarterback Boden St. Marie was 10 of 25 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown. St. Marie also had a clutch 11-yard run on the games final drive.
Players of the game vs. Rim
• Overall, Albert Cano, senior, linebacker and running back, had five solo tackles and recovered a fumble returning it for a touchdown. Offensively Cano rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries scoring a touchdown.
• Offense, Cain Omohundro, senior, had both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Omohundro pulled in four passes for 102 yards.
• Defense, Austin Powell, junior, linebacker, had seven solo tackles on defense and 10 total tackles in the game.
• Special teams, Victor Esparza, junior, kicker, connected on the game-winning field goal as time expired. The 19-yard kick secured the win.
On tap
Next up for the Broncos is the High Desert League Opener at California City, set for a 7 p.m. kick-off at California City Friday. Following California City, Bishop will have a bye week then return home for rival Kern Valley on Oct. 14.
