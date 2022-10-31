The Bishop Union High School football team improved to 8-0 and 3-0 in High Desert League play with a 37-6 win at Rosamond on Oct. 21.
The win set up a High Desert League championship game with Boron (also 3-0 in HDL play) that was set for 7 p.m. Friday for the Broncos homecoming. Details for that game were not available as of press time.
During their game with Rosamond, the Broncos had a pair of touchdown runs from Albert Cano and a safety on special teams to lead 16-0 at the half.
Cain Omohundro caught a touchdown pass from Boden St. Marie and ran for a score adding to the lead. Jason Mullner ran for a score in the fourth quarter capping the offensive effort.
Defensively the Broncos were led by Isaac Reno’s five solo tackles. Reese Dondero also had five solos and a tackle for a loss. Cain Omohundro had three solo tackles and two tackles for a loss. Albert Cano had four solos and forded a fumble. Carson Schmidt had four solo tackles and Cesar Esparza had a big night with a sack and a tackle for a loss.
Cornerback Vince Weaver had a interception near the goal line and returned it 44 yards. Junior Austin Powell had a tackle for loss and blocked a Roadrunner field goal attempt. Cheveyo Marquez had another solid night with six total tackles and a fumble recovery. Blaise Lemons and Diego Ugalde also recovered fumbles for the Broncos.
Freshmen defensive lineman Malachi Orrick had a good night with four total tackles and a quarterback hurry.
• Overall – Reese Dondero, five solo tackles and a key tackle for loss on a fourth-down play. Offensively the senior guard helped pave the way for the Bronco running game that racked up 249 yards and four touchdowns.
• Offensive – Cain Omohundro, senior, added two more touchdowns including a 42-yard run and 27 yard reception. Rushed for 115 yards on 14 carries.
• Defensive – Isaac Reno, senior, had a season high five solo tackles and forced a pair of fumbles. Had a total of seven tackles.
• Special teams – Blaise Lemons, junior, did a great job on special teams, including a fumble recovery.