The Bishop Union High School football team improved to 8-0 and 3-0 in High Desert League play with a 37-6 win at Rosamond on Oct. 21.

The win set up a High Desert League championship game with Boron (also 3-0 in HDL play)  that was set for 7 p.m. Friday for the Broncos homecoming. Details for that game were not available as of press time.

Tags

Recommended for you