School football team crushed the Yosemite Badgers 48-0 Friday, making the Broncos 2-0 overall as their season begins.
Coach Arni Palu highlighted the “Players of the Game” vs. Yosemite, who included:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Inyo Register PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Inyo County 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 6 Months
|$49.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 12 Months
|$97.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 6 Months
|$56.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 12 Months
|$109.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Week
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$34.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$66.00
|for 365 days
School football team crushed the Yosemite Badgers 48-0 Friday, making the Broncos 2-0 overall as their season begins.
Coach Arni Palu highlighted the “Players of the Game” vs. Yosemite, who included:
Overall – Milton Michel was the overall player of the game. The junior scored three touchdowns in all three phases of the game. Michel caught a touchdown pass as a receiver, returned an interception for a score and also returned a punt for a touchdown.
Offensive – Quarterback Boden St. Marie was the offensive player of the game. The senior quarterback ran for a touchdown and threw for a pair of scores.
Defensive – Linebacker Jason Mullner was the defensive player of the game. The senior linebacker had a team high 5 tackles, including two tackles for a loss. Mullner also knocked down a Badger pass.
Special teams – Kicker Garin Pritchard was the special teams player of the game. The junior kicker connected on 6 of 7 point-after tries.
The Broncos are set to take on Burroughs (Ridgecrest) for their first home game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Bishop v. Fernley
Bishop faced off against Fernley, Nevada, in their first game of the season Aug. 18 in Nevada, winning the close match 7-0.
Wesley Jorgensen was selected the Overall Bishop Union High School Player of the Game.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.