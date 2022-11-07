Here are the results from the league cross country meet held Wednesday at the Tungsten Hills course with Bishop Union High School vs. Kern Valley.
There were no team results because neither Bishop Union nor Kern Valley had a complete team.
Alexander Adkins had a first-place finish, Josh Wilson had a minute improvement in his 5k time, and Audrey Cokeley was Bishop Union’s only girls team competitor.
Lee Vining’s team ran as an unofficial team.
Boys varsity
1. Alexander Adkins. Bishop Union, 19:47
2. Denzel Gomez, Bishop Union, 19:54
3. Daniel, Kern Valley, 20:06
4. Jackson, Kern Valley, 22:42
5. Josh Wilson, Bishop Union, 23:17
6. Charlie Trefryle, Lee Vining, 23:34
7. Sebastian, Kern Valley, 23:39
8. Alex Eide, Bishop Union, 23:39
8. Nolan, Kern Valley, 23:39
Girls varsity
1. Esha Eihs, Lee Vining, 25:20
2. Audrey Cokeley, Bishop Union, 26:22
3. Kassandra, Kern Valley, 28:15
4. Alden Seilerling, Lee Vining, 29:21
5. Kira Wanner, Lee Vining, 31:45
