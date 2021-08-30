After figuring out just who they were playing against Friday, the Bishop Union High School Broncos football team trounced Farmersville, 63-0.
The team had been scheduled to play at Yerington but the game was dropped because the Lions had COVID issues. Arnie Palu thanked Farmersville for inviting the team for the Friday night football game.
Palu reported senior quarterback Jakob Redmond had “a very efficient night connecting” on 10 of 11 passes for 153 yards and three scores.
Redmond also rushed for three additional scores.
Redmond distributed the ball well, Palu stated, connecting with seven different receivers.
Senior running back Zach Mojarro had another impressive night with more than 100 total yards and two more scores – one rushing and one receiving.
The defense turned in their first shutout of the season, recording seven tackles for a loss and four sacks.
Junior Reece Dondero had another strong effort, adding two more sacks to his season total.
Cheveyo Marquez recorded a team high seven total tackles with senior team captain Colt Matteson right behind with six.
Palu stated all four senior captains played exceptional.
“JoJo Red Owl played masterfully on the offensive line as did fellow lineman and captain Michael Boothe,” Palu stated. “Senior captain Kennedy Batchelder did a great job leading the defense while logging five total tackles.”
On special teams, kicker Tristan Cooper connected on seven of eight PAT kicks and junior linebacker Cain Omohundro blocked a Farmersville punt that was returned for a score by lineman Kaelan Smith.
Next up for the Broncos is a trip to Fernley. Both JV and varsity are scheduled to play this Friday.