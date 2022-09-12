The Bishop Bronco volleyball team completed its first week of High Desert League Action when it traveled to Frazier Mountain on Tuesday and came home with a 3-1 match victory.
Highlights from the Frazier match were as follows:
Senior hitter Morgan Dondero crushed the Falcons with 11 kills, while senior setter Zoe Dailey used her athleticism and smarts to rack up six kills. Lilly Morrison, middle hitter/blocker also had six kills and dominated the net with four blocks. Seniors Eva Weaver and Cora Van Nest added five kills apiece ,sophomore Peyton Kalk added two kills, and sophomore Liz Ellsworth had one kill as well, contributing to the Broncos total of 36 kills during the match.
Cora Van Nest’s serving was on fire with a team high of five aces.
The defensive play and outstanding passes by libero junior Jaden Davis and senior Larissa Simpson set up the offense consistently and fiercely leading us to victory.
Mammoth
Bishop hosted Mammoth Thursday in a thrilling match of five games. The close scores including the final game 15-17 was a nailbiter for players and fans alike. Although Mammoth took the win, the Broncos competed fiercely and are starting to find their momentum. The highlights from the second league game are:
Morgan Dondero led the hitting once again with 11 kills, while Eva Weaver was close behind with eight kills. Lilly Morrison and Cora Van Nest added six kills each to those totals, and the Kalk twins laid down two kills apiece.
Setter Zoe Dailey continues to set the hitters up for success with 36 assists. She also served 100% with three aces.
Defensively Morgan Dondero got down to business with eight digs and libero Jaden Davis continued to serve receive with exceptional accuracy while defensive specialist Larissa Simpson chased down several balls and provided excellent defensive coverage.
The Bishop Broncos played a heck of a match and got better with every touch, according to coach Linda Frigerio. They travel to the Mammoth Invitational tournament this weekend.
“Thank you to the roaring fans for all the support!” Frigerio stated. “Go Broncos!”
Tennis
The Bishop Union High School girls tennis team hosted Golden Valley on Sept. 1 and although the young team didn’t fare so well on the court, a lot of experience was gained as this was the first match of the season, according to coach Patty Cummings.
The Broncos only have four returning tennis players this year with a roster of 16 total. The match was shortened to an eight-game format with no ad scoring due to the intense heat and the length of time the other team had to complete the match.
Golden Valley match results
Singles No. 1, Olivia Ellis, 4-8
Singles No. 2, Emma Thornburg, 1-8
Singles No. 3, Dominic Osland, 1-8
Singles No. 4, Brianna Stange, 2-8
Singles No. 5, Ellie Crall, 2-8
Singles No. 6, Jesi Ferrell, 0-8
Doubles No. 1 Harleen Jamuu and Rose Bracken 2-8
Doubles No. 2, Jodie Bedore and Sydney Norcross, 0-8
Doubles No. 3, Presley Carr and Alissa McCormick, 3-8
Doubles No. 4, Dani Carr and Sabrina Elwell, 0-8
Doubles No. 5, Brooklyn Braaten and Ellie Crall, 4-8
The girls team will be holding its annual Serve-a-Thon fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 12. If anyone would like to donate, contact Cummings, (760) 937-8014 or one of the team members.
The team is scheduled to travel to Ridgecrest on Friday, Sept. 16.
