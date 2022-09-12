Bishop tennis

Bishop’s Emma Thornburg, shown here in play action from last year, and her teammates are set to travel to Ridgecrest Sept. 16.

 Photo courtesy of Patty Cummings

The Bishop Bronco volleyball team completed its first week of High Desert League Action when it traveled to Frazier Mountain on Tuesday and came home with a 3-1 match victory.  

Highlights from the Frazier match were as follows:

