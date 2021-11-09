The Bishop Union High School Broncos during the first round of league championships fell to Tehachapi, 24-14, ending a near perfect season.
The Broncos took the lead 14-10 with 4:06 to play on a touchdown pass from Jakob Redmond to Cain Omohundro. Tehachapi returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, taking the lead back for good. Senior quarterback Jakob Redmond threw for more than 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cain Omohundro and Walker Rost Kruger had touchdown receptions. Kennedy Batchelder had 11 solo tackles to lead the defensive effort. Following a long Bronco tradition, the seniors were saluted following their final game. Seniors on this years team include: Kennedy Batchelder, Uriah Benally, Haidon Brooks, Tristan Cooper, Jake Frigerio, Hector Martinez, Colt Matteson, Zach Mojarro, Joseph Morales, Shane Norris, Joseph Red Owl, Jakob Redmond, Walker Rost, Kruger Andrew and Steedle Austin Van Nest.