The Bishop Union High School volleyball team beat the Lone Pine Eagles 3-0 Tuesday in a non-conference match that brings the Broncos overall record to 5-4.
Details of that game weren’t available Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Inyo Register PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Inyo County 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 6 Months
|$49.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 12 Months
|$97.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 6 Months
|$56.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 12 Months
|$109.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Week
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$34.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$66.00
|for 365 days
The Bishop Union High School volleyball team beat the Lone Pine Eagles 3-0 Tuesday in a non-conference match that brings the Broncos overall record to 5-4.
Details of that game weren’t available Wednesday.
Bishop v. Immanuel Christian
BUHS volleyball hosted Immanuel Christian on Friday at its first home match. The Broncos, JV and varsity squads, swept Immanuel Christian in their first home outing.
JV won in two sets and were led by the serving of freshman Madyn Weller.
Varsity won in three straight sets with contributions by the entire team.
Riley Van Nest led the charge with her consistent serving and a total of 19 points scored.
Delaney Kalk’s hits were fierce with 6 of her 8 attempts resulting in kills. Liz Ellsworth was close behind with 4 kills of her own. Senior Lilly Morrison and junior Peyton Kalk added to the kill rally with two each.
Junior setter Meghenna Westervelt rallied up 7 assists and sophomore libero Sophie Dishion led the serve receive stats to kick off the broncos offense.
The Broncos are set to play Kern Valley at an away-game Sept. 5.
Yerington tournament
The Bishop volleyball team had a long and exciting weekend of volleyball at the Yerington tournament starting Aug. 18.
The young team that played without its one senior, Lilly Morrison, who is out due to a slight hamstrings strain, showed their depth, athleticism, and ability to play as a team as they competed against much larger schools and more experienced senior players.
They played three matches on Friday and went one and two, and went out to compete in the silver bracket, going 3-0 and making it into the silver bracket playoffs.
Stats highlights
Junior Liz Ellsworth continues to lead the team in hitting percentage and kills as the lefty is difficult to stop as a middle hitter. Junior Delaney Kalk is close behind her in kills per set while Peyton Kalk dominated the net leading the team in solo blocks.
Sophomore Riley Van Nest led the team in serving and aces as well as providing the team tremendous depth as a setter and hitter. Sophomore libero Sophie Dishion was a defensive dynamo with lights-out passing – leading the Broncos in serve receptions and digs.
Juniors Capt. Meghenna Westervelt’s leadership and Scout Flynn’s hustle were also positive factors over the .500 weekend.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.