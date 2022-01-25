The Bishop Union High School Bronco boys soccer team welcomed the Frazier Mountain Falcons on Friday, beating the Falcons, 5-1.

The Broncos have a busy week with two games on the road and two games at home.

• The Broncos will travel to Mammoth on Tuesday, Jan. 25, to play the Huskies.

• The Broncos will play at home on Thursday, Jan. 27, against the Roadrunners.

The Broncos will travel to Frazier Mtn on Friday, Jan. 28, to play the Falcons.

• The Broncos will play at home on Saturday, Jan. 29, to play the Boron Bobcats.

Some team stats vs. Frazier Mountain:

• Hugo Santana 1 goal, 2 assists

• Iker Gonzalez 2 goals

• Teb Del Giudice 1 goal

•Victor Esparza 1 assist

Kern Valley

The Bishop Union High School Bronco boys soccer team traveled to Kern Valley on Jan. 20, with the Broncos taking  home the win, 9-2.

Some team stats vs. Kern Valley:

• Hugo Santana 4 goals, 3 assists, 1 yellow

