The Bishop Union High School Broncos baseball and softball teams easily added more checks in their win columns Tuesday in their respective games against the Mammoth Huskies.

Baseball

Junior Caleb Gillem did the opposing team no favors, picking up four hits over five at bats and leading the Broncos to a 25-6 win over Mammoth. Gillem doubled in the second, doubled in the fifth, singled in the sixth, and singled in the sixth.

The Broncos pulled away for good with nine runs in the second inning. In the second,  senior Kennedy Batchelder singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, junior Reese Dondero singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs, junior Albert Cano singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, Gillem doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring three runs, and Batchelder singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

The Broncos put up 11 runs in the sixth inning. Gillem, Batchelder, junior Riley Eropkin,  Dondero, Cano, and senior Acie Valdivia all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Valdivia led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Broncos. The bulldog went two innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out three and walking zero. Senior Jake Frigerio pitched the final four innings, allowing one hit, zero runs and 6 strikeouts.

The Broncos racked up 18 hits on the day. Gillem, Batchelder, Valdivia, Cano, and Cain Omohundro each had multiple hits for Bishop Broncos. Batchelder and Gillem all had four hits to lead Bishop Broncos. Bishop Broncos was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error.

• Jake Frigerio, 1-6, 1 RBI

• Reese Dondero, 1-5, 3 RBIs

• Albert Cano, 2-2, 3 RBIs

• Acie Valdivia, 3-5, 3 RBIs

• Cain Omohundro 2-2, 1 RBI

• Caleb Gillem, 4-5, 8 RBIs

• Kennedy Batchelder, 4-4, 3 RBI’s

• Hector Martinez 1-1, 1 RBI

Softball

The Bishop Lady Broncos on Tuesday also took the bark out of the Huskies, trouncing Mammoth 22 to 6.

Baileigh Momberg threw 4 innings, giving up 3 runs on 2 hits, 1 walk, 1 hit batter and 6 strikeouts.

Leilani Torres threw 1 inning allowing 3 runs on 3 walks and 1 hit.

Offensive

Senior Kayla Jackson, 2 walks, 1 hit by pitch, 4 runs scored

Junior Madi Torres, 2 hits, 1 walk, 3 runs scored

Sophomore Baileigh Momberg, 5 walks, 3 runs scored

Junior Jayda Jackson, 4 hits including a double, three a scored

Junior Deborah Fallingstar, 1 hit

Senior Leilani Torres, 2 hits, 1 walk, 2 runs scored

Senior Jaylee Doll, 1 walk, 1 hit by pitch, 1 run scored

Senior Lyndsey Rowan, 4 walks, 1 hit by pitch 2 runs scored

Senior Geneva Molina, 2 hits, 2 walks, 2 runs scored

Freshman Sienna Fuller, 1 walk, 1 run scored

Crystal Morales, 2 walks 1 run scored

On tap

The Bishop baseball and softball teams played against Rosamond at an away game Thursday, though details weren’t available as of press time.

The teams’ next home games are scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

