The Bishop Union High School Broncos baseball and softball teams easily added more checks in their win columns Tuesday in their respective games against the Mammoth Huskies.
Baseball
Junior Caleb Gillem did the opposing team no favors, picking up four hits over five at bats and leading the Broncos to a 25-6 win over Mammoth. Gillem doubled in the second, doubled in the fifth, singled in the sixth, and singled in the sixth.
The Broncos pulled away for good with nine runs in the second inning. In the second, senior Kennedy Batchelder singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, junior Reese Dondero singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs, junior Albert Cano singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, Gillem doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring three runs, and Batchelder singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
The Broncos put up 11 runs in the sixth inning. Gillem, Batchelder, junior Riley Eropkin, Dondero, Cano, and senior Acie Valdivia all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Valdivia led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Broncos. The bulldog went two innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out three and walking zero. Senior Jake Frigerio pitched the final four innings, allowing one hit, zero runs and 6 strikeouts.
The Broncos racked up 18 hits on the day. Gillem, Batchelder, Valdivia, Cano, and Cain Omohundro each had multiple hits for Bishop Broncos. Batchelder and Gillem all had four hits to lead Bishop Broncos. Bishop Broncos was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error.
• Jake Frigerio, 1-6, 1 RBI
• Reese Dondero, 1-5, 3 RBIs
• Albert Cano, 2-2, 3 RBIs
• Acie Valdivia, 3-5, 3 RBIs
• Cain Omohundro 2-2, 1 RBI
• Caleb Gillem, 4-5, 8 RBIs
• Kennedy Batchelder, 4-4, 3 RBI’s
• Hector Martinez 1-1, 1 RBI
Softball
The Bishop Lady Broncos on Tuesday also took the bark out of the Huskies, trouncing Mammoth 22 to 6.
Baileigh Momberg threw 4 innings, giving up 3 runs on 2 hits, 1 walk, 1 hit batter and 6 strikeouts.
Leilani Torres threw 1 inning allowing 3 runs on 3 walks and 1 hit.
Offensive
Senior Kayla Jackson, 2 walks, 1 hit by pitch, 4 runs scored
Junior Madi Torres, 2 hits, 1 walk, 3 runs scored
Sophomore Baileigh Momberg, 5 walks, 3 runs scored
Junior Jayda Jackson, 4 hits including a double, three a scored
Junior Deborah Fallingstar, 1 hit
Senior Leilani Torres, 2 hits, 1 walk, 2 runs scored
Senior Jaylee Doll, 1 walk, 1 hit by pitch, 1 run scored
Senior Lyndsey Rowan, 4 walks, 1 hit by pitch 2 runs scored
Senior Geneva Molina, 2 hits, 2 walks, 2 runs scored
Freshman Sienna Fuller, 1 walk, 1 run scored
Crystal Morales, 2 walks 1 run scored
On tap
The Bishop baseball and softball teams played against Rosamond at an away game Thursday, though details weren’t available as of press time.
The teams’ next home games are scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.