Bishop basketball
The Bishop Union High School boys varsity basketball team played a crucial home game against Rosamond Jan. 27 at the Barlow Lane Gym.
Rosamond came in undefeated in league play and with a chance to basically close out a league championship. This was a must-win for the Broncos and they played like it. They jumped out to a 9-point lead after the first quarter. It was a hard-fought battle all game long with the Broncos pulling away in the second half, building their lead to as much as 19.
They ended the game winning by 13 points. Leading the way for the Broncos was Cain Omohundro with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assist; Wokoba Spoonhunter with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Chris Charley Jr.with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists; Ty Arcularius with 9 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist; Evan Fuller with 4 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist; and Reese Dondero with 6 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist. After the game with Rosamond the Broncos were tied for first place in the Hi Desert League at 9-1. Details from their scheduled game at Desert on Tuesday were not available at press time.
The Bishop JV basketball team, who also played Rosamond Jan. 27, used a hot start and jumped out on Rosamond 10-0, closing out the first quarter 10-1. That’s when Bishop went cold shooting, scoring just 2 points in the second quarter and 15 total in the second half. It was enough, however, to earn the victory 26-24.
It was a defensive battle and a rough shooting performance for the Broncos but it was just enough and they remained undefeated in league with a record of 8-0 after the Rosamond game.
Leading the way in scoring for Bishop was Weston Dondero with 6 points. Dondero made 2 key baskets with under 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory. Richie Talavera also had 6, Emory Dondero added 5, Brady Kalk and Elijah Reynolds each had 4 and Will Kemp rounded out the scoring with 2.
Coach Matt Kemp noted that every Bronco who entered the game played tough defense and was excellent on the boards. Rosamond’s only two losses have come to the Broncos so this victory goes a long way in securing a league championship.
Lone Pine basketball
Both Lone Pine varsity basketball teams remained undefeated in league play after games against Trona on Jan. 27. Lone Pine hosted Trona, with the Lady Eagles defeating them 50-15.
Trona was a very physical team, but that didn’t deter the Lady Eagles. Betzy Alvarado led the Eagles with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 8 steals and 2 assists. America Varas ended the game with 10 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals. Mia Quezada had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Topanga Gordon earned 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Charley McDivitt had 2 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, with Itzel Lopez making a 2-point basket.
The Lone Pine boys varsity team also remained undefeated in league play after its win against Trona, with a strong win, 61-31. Felix Castro led the Eagles with 15points and 5 steals; Chris Dominguez had 12 points,4 rebounds and 6 steals. Dev Bhakta had 11 points and 6 boards. Alfonso Castro made 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Elijah Rodriguez earned 7 points and 4 assists, while both Ralph Enriquez and Perlfecto Valdez had 4 points each.