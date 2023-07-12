Ashley Paulson, at right, 41, from St. George, Utah, crossed the finish line with her support crew as she took first place overall at the Badwater 135 that wrapped up July 6. The Badwater 135 covers 135 miles non-stop from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney and ran from July 4 through July 6 this year. Organizers describe it as “the most demanding extreme running race offered anywhere on the planet.” Paulson completed the race in 21:44:35. It attracts runners from all over the country and the world as indicated by the second-place overall winner, Simen Holvik, 46, of Hundvag, Norway, and the third-place overall winner, Yoshihiko Ishikawa, 35, of Tokushima Japan.
