AdventureCORPS will present its legendary BADWATER 135 Ultramarathon, the 135-Mile World Championship from July 4 through July 6.
Now in its 46th year, this world-renowned event pits up to 100 of the world’s toughest athletes against one another and the elements in a crucible like no other.
From below sea level in scorching temperatures to altitudes as high as 8,360 feet (2548m), 100 endurance athletes representing 26 nations plus 25 American states will face off in a grueling 135-mile (217km) non-stop running race from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney.
Widely recognized as “the world’s toughest foot race,” the invitational Badwater 135 is the most demanding and extreme running race on the planet.
The start line is at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, which marks the lowest elevation in North America at 282’ (85m) below sea level.
The race finishes at Whitney Portal at 8,300’ (2530m).
The course covers three mountain ranges for a total of 14,600’ (4450m) of cumulative vertical ascent and 6,100’ (1859m) of cumulative descent. Whitney Portal is the trailhead to the Mt. Whitney summit, the highest point in the contiguous United States.
Competitors travel through places with names like Mushroom Rock, Furnace Creek, Salt Creek, Devil’s Cornfield, Devil’s Golf Course, Stovepipe Wells, Panamint Springs, Darwin, Keeler, Alabama Hills, and Lone Pine.
The Badwater 135 is held under permits from – and in close collaboration with – Death Valley National Park, California Department of Transportation, Inyo National Forest and Inyo County.
AdventureCORPS – on behalf of all competitors and support crews – also gratefully acknowledges that these lands have been lived upon for at least 1000 years by native peoples, including the Timbisha Shoshone and the Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone tribes who live on the race course today.
While runners began running the course in the 1970s, the race itself has been part of the fabric of life in Inyo County since 1987. A 2014 study indicated an annual economic impact of 1.2 million dollars, half of it spent in Death Valley National Park and surrounding gateway communities such as Pahrumnp, Nevada, and Lone Pine. The race is supported by former U.S. Congressman Col. Paul Cook, the Inyo County Board of Supervisors, the Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce, and a wide panorama of businesses and charities which are positively impacted.
The 2023 race field
The ultimate “challenge of the champions,” the 2023 Badwater 135 features 34 Badwater veterans and 66 rookies: die hard “ultra-runners” who have the necessary running credentials to not only apply for, but be selected, to compete in this invitational race.
As always, the race will boast a very international field. The 100 athletes in the 2023 Badwater 135 represent 26 nations: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Czech Republic, El Salvador, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States.
Competitors also represent 25 different American states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington.
There are 40 women – a record number – and 60 men. The youngest runners are Kaylee Frederick, 18, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Kornel Miszczak, 25, of Klecza Dolna, Poland. The oldest runners are Linda Quirk, 70, of Las Vegas, and David Jones, 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The overall average age is 49.
Of special note, this year Amy Costa, Jonathan Gunderson, and Keith Straw are going for their ninth finishes, Joshua Holmes is going for his ninth consecutive finish, Karla Kent is going for her eleventh consecutive finish, Harvey Lewis is going for his twelfth consecutive finish, David Jones and Pam Reed are going for their twelfth finishes, Ray Sanchez is going for his 15th consecutive finish, and Danny Westergaard is going for his 16th consecutive finish.
Every year is a new year at the Badwater 135, with both veterans and rookie athletes impressing everyone with incredible, gutsy performances. With every single runner hungry to go home with the coveted Badwater 135 Official Finisher Belt Buckle - and give their absolute best performance - both known and new stars will shine as the race unfolds..