Youth muscle way into national awareness effort

Inyo County Veterans Service Officer Gordon Greene leads a Bishop High PE Class in 22 Pushup Challenge.

 Photo courtesy of Inyo VSO

Approximately 100 students in Independence and Bishop will soon be wrapping up a physical fitness challenge meant to raise awareness about mental health and substance abuse challenges faced by U.S. veterans when they return from the battlefield.

For the second year in a row, Inyo County Veterans Service Officer Gordon Greene has partnered with Health and Human Services-Public Health and Prevention to bring the #22PushupChallenge to local schools, encouraging students to challenge themselves physically while being taught critical lessons on support and prevention.

