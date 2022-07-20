Those who are facing eviction or experiencing housing discrimination or landlord harassment could find assistance closer to home through remote workstations located throughout the Eastern Sierra.
Michael Godbe, directing attorney for the Bishop office of California Indian Legal Services, said the office also includes the Eastern Sierra Legal Assistance Program and the Inyo Mono Senior Legal Program. These programs provide a variety of basic civil legal aid services unrelated to federal Indian law to low income- and age-eligible clients in Inyo, Mono, and Alpine counties.
Godbe said due to the rural nature of the area with communities that have smaller populations, access to these services can be limited, which is the reason behind the remote workstations.
The remote workstations are located in Tecopa, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Walker, Lee Vining, Bridgeport, Markleeville and Bear Valley.
He said issues could go beyond eviction and landlord harassment to include uninhabitable conditions and other barriers to stable housing.
He said people can speak to an attorney about their housing situations for free using the workstations.
Call the Bishop office, (760) 873-3581 or (800) 736-3582 to make an appointment at a nearby workstation or drop in during scheduled office hours.
