Those who are facing eviction or experiencing housing discrimination or landlord harassment could find assistance closer to home through remote workstations located throughout the Eastern Sierra.

Michael Godbe, directing attorney for the Bishop office of California Indian Legal Services, said the office also includes the Eastern Sierra Legal Assistance Program and the Inyo Mono Senior Legal Program. These programs  provide a variety of basic civil legal aid services unrelated to federal Indian law to low income- and age-eligible clients in Inyo, Mono, and Alpine counties.

