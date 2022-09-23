Workshop serves as primer for Capital Summit

Sierra Business Council’s Allen Pietrasanta, left, talks with Bishop Mayor Karen Schwartz regarding her successfully obtaining financing at the Capital Summit in 2017.

 Photo by Terrance Vestal

The Eastern Sierra Small Business Resource Center hosted business owners, aspiring business owners and stakeholders in the region’s economy Monday for a workshop that served as a primer for next month’s Capital Summit.

The discussion included what possible revenue sources could be available for start-up business as well as for businesses that are just taking off and existing businesses that may need more capital in order to expand and grow.

