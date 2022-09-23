Workshop serves as primer for Capital Summit

The Eastern Sierra Small Business Resource Center hosted business owners, aspiring business owners and stakeholders in the region’s economy Monday for a workshop that served as a primer for next month’s Capital Summit.
The discussion included what possible revenue sources could be available for start-up business as well as for businesses that are just taking off and existing businesses that may need more capital in order to expand and grow.
Consultant Thea Chase, founder and CEO of AccompanyCo, which has assisted the city of Bishop on a number of economic development issues, said one of the goals of Monday’s workshop was to answer the question, “Where’s the money?” when it comes to revenue sources for start-ups and existing businesses.
She said conversations regarding revenue sources and what they entail, how to approach financial institutions and what to approach them with will continue at the October Capital Summit “but this is kind of a prep for that.”
She said those who plan to attend the summit need to be thinking about what business are they looking at, what are their ideas and how do they see those plans moving forward and to be able to “succinctly express that to people.”
“Because the ultimate goal is you want them to continue the conversation,” Chase said.
She said this also is the case for non-profit organizations that might be looking for funding sources.
Workshop participants threw out suggestions for funding sources including Small Business Administration loans, private equity, grants, lines of credit, crowd funding, “community capital,” which would be capital raised in the community to start businesses through micro-lending programs, and personal funds, such as mortgage loans.
Chase said finding revenue sources also can depend heavily on one’s business model, partners involved as well as other factors.
She said “sweat equity” also can play a significant role in getting businesses off the ground, which a significant percentage of small businesses rely on.
The workshop also touched on “niche grants” that are becoming more common and target certain industries or issues, such a forest management or renewable energy.
For more on this story, see the Sept. 22 edition of The Inyo Register.