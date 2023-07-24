Inyo County has contracted SWCA Environmental Consultants to develop the 2024 Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), which is an update to the 2009 CWPP.
A CWPP is a plan designed to identify and mitigate wildfire hazards to communities and infrastructure located in the wildland-urban interface (WUI; an area located between wildland and human development).
The CWPP makes recommendations for hazardous fuels reduction, public outreach and education, structural ignitability reduction, and fire response capacity.
The development of the Inyo County CWPP is founded in facilitated collaboration among local, tribal, state and federal officials, as well as non-governmental stakeholders.
The 2024 CWPP reviews, verifies, and/or identifies potential new priority areas where mitigation measures are needed to protect irreplaceable life, property and critical infrastructure from wildfire throughout Inyo County.
A CWPP is designed to give community members, organizations and partners a roadmap to prevent a future catastrophic wildfire. This is done by assessing areas at risk and recommending measures to decrease those risks.
This CWPP effort depends on meaningful collaboration and engagement with the public.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend a meeting from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Bishop Fire Station No. 1, 209 W. Line St., Bishop, to learn more about how the CWPP can improve a community’s resilience and to share their wildfire-related concerns and priorities.
Attendees are asked to park in the parking lot to the north of the fire station.
The planning team also will be hosting other in-person public events soon.
Moreover, the planning team is working together to develop the CWPP to ensure the plan is tailored to the communities it is designed to serve.
The goal is that all recommended projects are designed to greatly reduce wildfire risk to residents and ensure that communities can live safely in this fire-prone environment.
All are invited to take a short community survey at https://forms.office.com/r/Xfsk582uZT so members of the public can tell the planning team directly what their concerns are within the community.