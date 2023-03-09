The city of Bishop, Inyo County and the Bishop Rural Fire Protection District are working to come up with short-term and long-term solutions for emergency medical services as current longtime service provider Symons Emergency Services ceases operations in the area on April 22.
Bishop City Administrator Deston Dishion said while work continues on both short- and long-term solutions, talks already are in the works with a company to provide interim services that he is confident will be solidified before April 22.
Dishion reported Wednesday that city staff continues to meet almost daily on this issue and the city has acquired the services of an EMS specialty attorney to help guide the city through state regulations.
The Bishop City Council and the Bishop Rural Fire Protection District held a special meeting last week to discuss the issue, which included input from Inyo County Health and Human Services staff.
Bishop City Administrator Deston Dishion said at the meeting that the agencies are working diligently on trying to figure out a solution given the challenges posed by state and regional standard and regulations that must be met before bringing on another service provider.
Dishion said a long-term solution would take more than 90 days to develop with the request for proposal and contract process taking even longer.
Dishion said that city and county staff are working on paring down the last Symons contract from 2016 to “something that’s manageable that the state will accept that we can get out in a relatively short time.
Staff also has been contacting regional agencies, such as Mono County, to see if it could provide any emergency medical service support and those discussions also are on going.
