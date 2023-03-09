The city of Bishop, Inyo County and the Bishop Rural Fire Protection District are working to come up with short-term and long-term solutions for emergency medical services as current longtime service provider Symons Emergency Services ceases operations in the area on April 22.

Bishop City Administrator Deston Dishion said while work continues on both short- and long-term solutions, talks already are in the works with a company to provide interim services that he is confident will be solidified before April 22.

