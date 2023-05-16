Due to the prolonged winter season, Inyo National Forest has delayed personal fuelwood collection season until June 1.
The opening sales for these permits will vary depending on Visitor Center hours and staffing, listed below:
• May 16 – White Mountain Public Lands Information Center, 798 N. Main Street, Bishop, (760) 873-2500; summer hours start May 16: Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• June 1 – Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center, 2510 Highway 203, Mammoth Lakes, (760) 924-5500; summer hours start May 21: Open daily 8a.m. – 5 p.m.
• June 1 – Mono Basin Scenic Area Visitor Center, U.S. Highway 395 (overlooking Mono Lake), Lee Vining, (760) 647-3044; summer hours start May 26: open daily 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• June 1 – Eastern Sierra Visitor Center Highway 395 and State Route 136, Lone Pine, (760) 876-6200; open daily, however wood permit sales will be limited to Friday – Tuesday only, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
All wood collection permits must be purchased in-person at one of the above visitor centers, and it is recommended that you call ahead. Forest employees will no longer be issuing permits via email or mail, as this was a pandemic-era practice.
Fuelwood permits are $15.00 per cord with a two-cord minimum purchase. Once obtained, woodcutters are required to carry their permit and Fuelwood Map with them, and follow the associated regulations. Please avoid driving on muddy roads until they have had time to dry out. This will help keep roads in decent shape and protect other natural resources.
Electronic versions of fuelwood maps will be available before June 1 on our website:
These maps will also be mobile-friendly without the need for cell service, navigable on Avenza for free.
An early-season supply of firewood can be found at the Sherwin Creek Road propane tank farm in Mammoth Lakes, and once accessible, Inyo Craters area will also be another abundant collection area. Keep in mind, a permit is still required to collect from these areas.
Large ends of all downed logs greater than 30 inches in diameter are required to remain on the forest floor for wildlife habitat and recycling of soil nutrients.
The majority of funds collected from permit sales are directly returned to the forest for continued implementation of this fuelwood program and the Fuelwood Strategy.
