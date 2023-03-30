Woman found after night at Badwater Basin

Park rangers performing a line search in Badwater Basin.

 NPS photo by P. O’Donnell

Park rangers were dispatched to Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park around 2:30 a.m. on the morning of March 24 to look for a woman reported missing by her companions.

The woman returned around 8:20 a.m. after hiking to a road and hitchhiking.   

