Woman dies after falling into runoff-fueled Bishop Creek

California Office of Emergency Services Swift Water Rescue Team No. 6, which is currently on standby in Inyo County, was one of the many agencies that responded to the tragedy that occurred at Bishop Creek east of Apendell.

 Photo courtesy of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

First responders on Saturday recovered the body of a female who fell in the swift-moving waters of Bishop Creek east of Apendell, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.

On Saturday, May 27, at about 2:50 p.m., the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a 58-year-old female who fell into Bishop Creek east of Aspendell.

