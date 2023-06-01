Woman dies after falling into runoff-fueled Bishop Creek

First responders on Saturday recovered the body of a female who fell in the swift-moving waters of Bishop Creek east of Apendell, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.
On Saturday, May 27, at about 2:50 p.m., the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a 58-year-old female who fell into Bishop Creek east of Aspendell.
The female was reportedly unconscious and stuck in the water on a log, according to the agency.
Inyo County Sheriff deputies, Calfire, U.S. Forest Service, Aspendell Volunteer Fire Department, Bishop Volunteer Fire Department, Coast to Coast Ambulance Service, along with Riverside City Fire Department, California Office of Emergency Services Swift Water Rescue Team No. 6, which is currently on standby in Inyo County, responded.
The victim’s son attempted to rescue his mother but was also swept away due to the fast-moving water. The son self rescued himself and summoned emergency personnel.
The Swift Water Team was able to reach the victim after multiple attempts of entering the dangerous conditions and recovered the deceased victim.
“We would like to remind everyone, with run off increasing daily, the waterways in the area have become a safety hazard causing several areas to be closed,” according to the sheriff’s office. “We urge everyone not attempt to stand near or cross the fast moving water. One slip on the unstable banks or rocks can lead to a life-threatening situation.”
The Southern Sierra Snowpack is a record 296% of normal, which translates into runoff that is 233% of normal. Snowmelt is anticipated to be 1 million acre-feet (one acre of land covered in one foot of water), or 326 billion gallons of water. This is equivalent to as much water as five Crowley Lakes spilling down from the Sierra.
For months, crews with the Inyo County, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and Caltrans have been busy reinforcing bypasses, clearing creeks and streams of debris, unblocking culverts, preparing areas for water spreading, and clearing ditches and other channels on the Owens Valley floor that haven’t seen water in decades.
Agencies have also been staging large equipment such as excavators and backhoes at strategic areas throughout the Owens Valley to facilitate quick response to flooding. This is in addition to media campaigns warning about the dangers of local waterways and the need for homeowners to clear their irrigation ditches of any obstacles and debris.
For more information, such as road closures or campground status, see: