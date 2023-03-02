The wallop of a winter storm that hit the Owens Valley over the weekend snarled traffic, closed government facilities, caused a blackout but didn’t come close to breaking any records, according to the National Weather Service.

Matt Woods, a meteorologist for the NWS Las Vegas office, reported Monday that there are two reporting sites in the Bishop area. He said the agency’s “official” Bishop  site, at 4,200 feet, recorded 11 inches of snow. The other site, located about seven miles west of Bishop reported 7.5 inches of the white stuff.

