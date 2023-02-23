Winter is back and driving U.S. 395 anytime between Friday and Saturday is going to be very... questionable as a possibly record-breaking snow event hits the Owens Valley and points south.
That’s the two big messages from forecasters as a series of cold, very snowy storms take aim at the Eastern Sierra once again – and this time, it won’t be just the mountains getting snow, although they will get plenty.
As much as a foot of snow is forecast for the Owens Valley area starting Friday in what could be a one of the biggest storms on record for that area and Mammoth Mountain could see five feet of snow – or more – at the summit by Saturday.
For those reasons, Howard Sheckter, Mammoth forecaster, had one big loud message for anyone planning on coming up from Southern California Friday.
The Friday and Friday night storm will be one of the biggest snow events for the Owens Valley on record, he said, dropping as much as a foot of snow in Bishop and several inches of snow all the way down to Pearsonville. Because U.S. 395 runs right through the valley, it will likely close for at least some portion of the storm, he said, as plows struggle with more snow than they almost ever get in any one storm. Similar problems are expected for places like the Grapevine on I-5 Friday and Saturday, he said, adding more reasons to not plan on driving up to Mammoth during this timeframe.
“This is a much bigger storm than we were talking about just yesterday,” he said Wednesday morning right before the Times went to press. “Now, what we are looking at is an atmospheric river storm coming in from the south and intersecting with a strong cold front coming down from the north, centered on the Central Sierra where we are and creating a big burst of snow Friday and into Saturday. It is not a good time to be trying to head to Mammoth. In fact, it might snow all weekend, with some lighter waves of snow lasting into Sunday.”
The storms won’t end then, either. Another round of serious snowy storms will arrive Monday and last into the early part of next week, adding several more feet of snow to the Sierra.
The first round of storms will arrive with a light storm dropping several inches Thursday, along with some unusually extreme cold temperatures, Sheckter said.
Then the big storm arrives Friday “The storm will arrive Friday morning and last into Friday night with about three to five feet on Mammoth Mountain by Saturday morning. This will be a cold storm with some good Platinum Powder for Friday and Saturday, meaning the snow-to-water ratio with be 15 inches of snow for every inch of precipitation.”
This is the storm that will be a minor to moderate nuisance for Mammoth and a boon to Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, with both used to multiple feet of snow at an one time, but the same system will be so cold, and drop so far south, it will also intersect with an atmospheric river coming in of the Pacific over Southern and Central California, he said.
That is where the very low elevation snow that could snarl traffic all up and down the Eastern Sierra 395 corridor starting Friday comes in he said, with snow dropping down to around 3500 feet elevation, which is roughly near Pearsonville, he said.
“Friday through Friday night Bishop might get accumulating snow,” he said. “Do not drive up the Owens Valley on Friday,” he said.
Things will dry out a bit late Saturday and Sunday could be mostly clear, with only light snow but then Round 2 arrives, he said.
“Then Monday through Tuesday night, a good storm arrives, with several more feet of snow,” he said. “This too will be a cold storm.”
Mid next week, things calm down but there is yet another storm ready to hit the state next weekend, although the details are still to be worked out, he said. There are signals that the entire first half of March could be snowy and cold, he said.
Things could get interesting after that, when some big pattern shifts hint at either a big return to some big storms, or a drying pattern, he said. The only clear signal for mid-March on now is it will finally warm up to more normal temperatures and none too soon for Sierra residents who have lived through the coldest winter on record in 60 years, according to the National Weather Service.
The Reno office of the National Weather Service highlighted the importance of safety during a weather pattern like this.
“Be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets,” they said. “Do not plan on traveling during these storms if at all possible and if you must travel, be ready for very long wait times, closed roads and more. Do not travel without emergency supplies in your car sufficient for several days if you are stranded,” the NWS reported.