Return of winter weather

More snow – potentially a lot more snow – is its way starting today as a series of storms once again bears down on the Eastern Sierra. Multiple feet of snow are expected to fall on Mammoth Mountain and the town of Mammoth, with nearly a foot of snow expected as far south as Bishop by Sunday morning..

 Photo by Wendilyn Grasseschi

Winter is back and driving U.S. 395 anytime between Friday and Saturday is going to be very... questionable as a possibly record-breaking snow event hits the Owens Valley and points south.

That’s the two big messages from forecasters as a series of cold, very snowy storms take aim at the Eastern Sierra once again – and this time, it won’t be just the mountains getting snow, although they will get plenty.

