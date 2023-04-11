Superintendent of Schools Barry Simpson announce Friday that Vivian Leon from Owens Valley Elementary won first place in the Elementary Division, and Gustavo Rosas from Lo-Inyo Elementary won first place for the Junior High Division in the Inyo County Spelling Bee, sponsored by Altrusa.
Twenty-three students from local elementary and middle schools participated in the 2022-23 countywide spelling bee at Jill Kinmont Boothe School on Thursday. This year the spelling bee had two divisions, elementary, for students in grades 4-6, and junior high for students in grades 7-9.
The winners of the Elementary Division were:
• First place – Vivian Grace Leon, sixth-grade, Owens Valley School
• Second place – Hazel Hays, sixth-grade, Home Street Middle School
• Third place – Margaux Carleton, fifth-grade, Round Valley Elementary School
Students spelled words like “proliferate,” “abhor,” “pasture,” “copra,” and the winning word was “designate.”
The elementary spelling contestants included: Isabelle Beaman, Tulika Deb, Hazel Hays, and Charlotte Haverstock from Bishop schools; Selena Bowen and Leighton Button from Lone Pine; Selah Leon, Vivian Leon, and Annalyce Page from Owens Valley; and Sierra Andreas, Margaux Carleton, Maya Holstrom, and Mason Dessenberger from Round Valley.
The winners of the Junior High Division were:
• First place – Gustavo Rosas, seventh-grade, Lone Pine School
• Second place – Drake Martinez, eighth grade, Owens Valley School
• Third place – Julia Hoang, seventh-grade, Home Street Middle School
After much fierce competition with words like “cinnamon,” “centennial, “xenophobia,” “eminence,” and “aesthetic,” the winning word was “sensible.”
The Junior High Division spelling bee contestants included: Julia Hoang, Cheyenne Lopez, and Oscar Wods from Bishop schools; Jaycee Eaton, Gustavo Rosas, and Max Sullivan from Lone Pine; and Cecilia Buff-Roman, Jordan Hasty, Drake Martinez, and Avygnon Reilly-Todd from Owens Valley.
School districts would like to thank coaches Meghan Fuchs, Amy Ablanedo, Bob Heist, Gemma Arana and Rory Winzenread for working with their students to prepare them for the spellingbee.
The local Altrusa chapter sponsored the competition, whose members brought cash prizes and trophies for the first-, second- and third-place winners, along with $10 gift cards to Spellbinder Books for all participants.
Maggie Kingsbury, Joanne Parsons and Sherri Lisius attended to judge the competition and distribute awards to students. Margee Neer fulfilled the positions of “final competition pronouncer.”
The Round Valley PTO donated $10 to the “last person standing” who did not place in the top three from each of the five districts competing. The recipients of those awards were:
• Isabelle Beaman and Cheyenne Lopez, Bishop
• Leighton Button and Max Sullivan, Lone Pine
• Annalyce Page and Jordan Hasty, Owens Valley
• Mason Dessenberger, Round Valley
Representing Inyo County at the Elementary State Bee in May will be Vivian Leon and Hazel Hays. Gustavo Rosas and Drake Martinez will represent Inyo County at the Junior High State Bee in May. Congratulations to all the student participants.