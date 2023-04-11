Superintendent of Schools Barry Simpson announce Friday that Vivian Leon from Owens Valley Elementary won first place in the Elementary Division, and Gustavo Rosas from Lo-Inyo Elementary won first place for the Junior High Division in the Inyo County Spelling Bee, sponsored by Altrusa.

Twenty-three students from local elementary and middle schools participated in the 2022-23 countywide spelling bee at Jill Kinmont Boothe School on Thursday. This year the spelling bee had two divisions, elementary, for students in grades 4-6, and junior high for students in grades 7-9.

