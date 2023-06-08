In a coordinated effort to equip residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to take preventive measures as part of Wildfire Resilience Week, the Whitebark Institute, Mono County and Inyo County will be hosting a first annual Wildfire Resilience Week with workshops June 11-16, the agencies announced Wednesday.
The workshops will be held throughout the Eastern Sierra from June Lake to Lone Pine. Multiple event opportunities will be tailored for a variety of audiences including homeowners, renters, and homeowner associations; contractors, building suppliers, and landscapers; tribal leaders, realtors, potential home buyers, and any business or property owners looking to reduce wildfire insurance rates by creating FireWise neighborhoods.
The agencies note that communities in the Eastern Sierra reside in the Wildland-Urban Interface, meaning that homes share borders with undeveloped land where high potential for wildland fire exists.
With wildfires posing an ever-present threat throughout California and wildfire insurance becoming increasingly difficult to obtain, taking preemptive actions to protect one’s family, home and property is more important than ever.
For each of these workshops, participants will have a chance to learn from instructor Yana Valachovic, a scientist and professional forester with the University of California, who is passionate about helping communities learn to adapt to living with wildfire.
Known for her expertise in fire safety and community resiliency, she will bring key insights into building and landscaping design strategies to improve wildfire adaptation. Her workshops will attempt to dispel myths about products and materials; offer science-based solutions for construction, design, and maintenance; and provide an opportunity for shared, experiential learning.
“Hardening your home and managing vegetation and fire risk can be much simpler and less expensive than you think,” said Jeff Griffiths, Inyo County Second District supervisor. “Yana has amazing science-backed tips for things that you can do now that will dramatically increase the survivability of your home before this fire season.”
The agencies stress that “fire does not need to be something to fear when we are informed and proactive in our mitigation.” The idea of a fire-adapted community recognizes the need to take action to help protect families, communities, and homes to safely co-exist with wildland fire.
These events are made possible through generous grant funding agencies, including Southern California Edison, California Climate Investments, Cal Fire, the California Fire Safe Council and the University of California Cooperative Extension.
Community Wildfire Preparedness Project
The Community Wildfire Preparedness Project, is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment– particularly in disadvantaged communities.
The cap-and-trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution.
California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling and much more.
At least 35% of these investments are located within and benefitting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities and low-income households across California.