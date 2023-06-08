In a coordinated effort to equip residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to take preventive measures as part of Wildfire Resilience Week, the Whitebark Institute, Mono County and Inyo County will be hosting a first annual Wildfire Resilience Week with workshops June 11-16, the agencies announced Wednesday.

The workshops will be held throughout the Eastern Sierra from June Lake to Lone Pine. Multiple event opportunities will be tailored for a variety of audiences including homeowners, renters, and homeowner associations; contractors, building suppliers, and landscapers; tribal leaders, realtors, potential home buyers, and any business or property owners looking to reduce wildfire insurance rates by creating FireWise neighborhoods.

