The sixth session of the Eastern Sierra Council of Governments Citizen’s Wildfire Education Academy will focus on “Smoke, Evacuation, and Other Preparation Procedures.”
The session is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.
The virtual event will be available to all.
The session will feature guest speakers Kimberly Mitchell, research and systems analyst with the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District, and Christopher Mokracek, Mono County director of Emergency Management.
Mitchell will provide a presentation on local air quality and tips to improve air quality during smoke events, and Mokracek will discuss evacuation procedures and other emergency preparedness tips.
Details on the academy and instructions on how to register for the upcoming session can be accessed at www.eswildfirealliance.org.
All sessions are recorded, and available on-demand following the live event via the academy’s website.
For more on this story, see the Sept. 15 edition of The Inyo Register.
