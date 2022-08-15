The fifth session of the Eastern Sierra Council of Governments (ESCOG) Citizen’s Wildfire Education Academy will focus on “Home Hardening and Defensible Space Projects.”
The session is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Inyo Register PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Inyo County 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 6 Months
|$49.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 12 Months
|$97.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 6 Months
|$56.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 12 Months
|$109.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Week
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$34.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$66.00
|for 365 days
The fifth session of the Eastern Sierra Council of Governments (ESCOG) Citizen’s Wildfire Education Academy will focus on “Home Hardening and Defensible Space Projects.”
The session is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.
The session will feature guest speakers Yana Valachovic with the University of California Cooperative Extension, and Crystal Medhurst with Whitebark Institute.
Valachovic will provide a presentation exploring how home construction and design can make homes more resilient to wildfire. Medhurst will share resources that can help build local fire adaption.
Details on the academy and instructions on how to register for the upcoming session can be accessed here: https://www.eswildfirealliance.org/academy.
All sessions are recorded, and available on-demand following the live event via the academy’s website.
Organized by ESCOG and sponsored by Mono County, Inyo County, the town of Mammoth Lakes, Friends of the Inyo, Mammoth Lakes Tourism, the Mono Lake Committee, the Whitebark Institute, Eastern Sierra Land Trust, several Mono County fire safe councils, and others, the academy is aimed at reducing the anxiety about wildfire, and addressing and responding to the multitude of questions that residents and visitors have about the topic.
The 60–90-minute sessions are held the third Monday of each month at 6: p.m.
Upcoming schedule and topics
• Sept. 19 – “Smoke, Evacuation, and Other Preparation Procedures”
• Oct. 17 – “Insurance Concerns, Local Fire Departments, and Fire Safe Councils
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.