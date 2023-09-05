The Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program (OVMAP) confirmed Wednesday that mosquito samples caught during trapping operations early this week tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the first occurrence of West Nile Virus in Inyo County since 2019. Prior to that, West Nile Virus had been detected in the Owens Valley for several years since first being discovered in the area in 2004.

Tags

Recommended for you