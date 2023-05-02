Massive washouts, dangerous drop-offs, ravines running across roads and more due to the massive runoff this winter and spring have triggered the Inyo National Forest to close some recreation roads in Inyo County; almost all forest recreation roads in Mono County remain closed due to snow or patches of snow, including the Sherwin Creek Road near Mammoth.

“To protect public safety and natural resources, the Inyo National Forest is closing several lower-elevation dirt roads this week due to severe storm damage and prediction of spring snowmelt runoff impacting them further, the Forest Service said last week.

Tags

Recommended for you