04_08_2023_DantesView_CoupleView_JHallett.tif

A couple enjoys Dantes View within Death Valley National Park. Entry fees for all national parks throughout the nation will be waived on Friday.

 National Park Service photo by J. Hallett

Entrance fees will be waived on Friday, Aug. 4, at Death Valley National Park and all other National Park Service (NPS) sites.

This is the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), which is making a huge difference in the protection and enjoyment of national parks and other public lands.  

Tags

Recommended for you