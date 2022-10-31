It was a vintage day for vintage vehicles at the Eastern California Museum.
A dozen fully restored Ford Model T classic cars rolled into Independence on Oct. 22 as part of a multi-day tour organized by the Long Beach Model T Club. The sturdy Fords were operational pieces of automobile history and they were in town to link up with the Slim Princess locomotive, the Owens Valley’s most vibrant example of living transportation history.
The Model T was America’s first mass-produced car because it was factory built on a moving assembly line using uniform parts. Those revolutionary manufacturing techniques meant the Model T was also the first reasonably priced car that could be afforded by middle class drivers. About 15 million of the machines were sold between 1908 and 1927.
When the Model T started rolling off the assembly line, Henry Ford famously noted the landmark vehicle was available in any color as long as that color was black.
True to form, most of the Model Ts rattling into the train yard behind the museum were black. But there were some colorful exceptions. The cars included yearly variations on several decades worth of Model T models, and few trucks as well.
