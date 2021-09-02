Bishop VFW Post 8988, at 484 Short St., erected a memorial display to remember the 13 U.S. service members killed last week in Afghanistan. Navy veteran Scott Newcomb produced the display and the chalkboard artwork was done by Navy veteran member Jackie Graef. Newcomb said he added a donation jar for Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest, a group of veterans and citizens who ride their motorcycles each summer to honor and pay tribute to America’s fallen service members and their surviving Gold Star families. The motorcycle group presents the families with plaques and has the family sign an American flag, which the group escorts across the country to Arlington Cemetery. For more information, call Newcomb at (224) 623-9276.
VFW pays tribute to the fallen
- Photo courtesy of Bishop VFW Post 8988
