Staff in Death Valley National Park are dealing with increasing numbers of water and wastewater system breaks. Water systems failed 45 times and there were five major sewer leaks last year. The National Park Service (NPS) has funding from the Great American Outdoors Act to rehabilitate the water and wastewater systems at Furnace Creek and Cow Creek in 2024. The NPS is seeking public feedback on this project proposal.   

These water and wastewater systems serve 1.7 million visitors per year at Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Furnace Creek Campground, Sunset Campground, Texas Springs Campground, and The Oasis at Death Valley resort. The systems also serve about 800 residents in Timbisha Shoshone Village, The Oasis at Death Valley, and NPS housing.  

