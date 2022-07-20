Two travelers on U.S. Highway 395 in south Inyo County were killed after the vehicle they were driving in rear-ended a tractor-trailer Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol, Bishop office.

The CHP report states that a 23-year-old unidentified male from La Mesa, California, was driving his 2020 Hyundai Sonata with a 22-year-old unidentified female passenger from Ashland, Ohio, in the right front seat at about 1 p.m. Saturday south of S. Haiwee Canyon Road on the Dunmovin Grade at approximately 65 mph.

