Two travelers on U.S. Highway 395 in south Inyo County were killed after the vehicle they were driving in rear-ended a tractor-trailer Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol, Bishop office.
The CHP report states that a 23-year-old unidentified male from La Mesa, California, was driving his 2020 Hyundai Sonata with a 22-year-old unidentified female passenger from Ashland, Ohio, in the right front seat at about 1 p.m. Saturday south of S. Haiwee Canyon Road on the Dunmovin Grade at approximately 65 mph.
While traveling northbound, the Hyundai was approaching the rear of a slow-moving Freightliner tractor-trailer combination that was also traveling in the same lane, the report states. As the Hyundai approached the rear of the Freightliner, the Hyundai failed to reduce its speed or maneuver around the Freightliner and collided into the rear trailer of the Freightliner.
Both the driver and passenger of the Hyundai sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 45-year-old male from Lakewood, Ohio, was uninjured.
The collision is currently under investigation by Bishop Area CHP.