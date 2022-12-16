After a three-day jury trial in Inyo County Superior Court, a jury on Thursday found Pedro Ibarra Cortes and Gema Gonzales guilty on charges of unlawfully permitting an animal or animals to be kept without proper care and attention and violating Inyo County zoning codes that allow no more than four dogs to be kept on a parcel.

The case, which was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Katherine Ammirati, was the result of an Animal Services investigation last May.

Tags

Recommended for you