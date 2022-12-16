After a three-day jury trial in Inyo County Superior Court, a jury on Thursday found Pedro Ibarra Cortes and Gema Gonzales guilty on charges of unlawfully permitting an animal or animals to be kept without proper care and attention and violating Inyo County zoning codes that allow no more than four dogs to be kept on a parcel.
The case, which was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Katherine Ammirati, was the result of an Animal Services investigation last May.
The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office seized seven French Bulldogs and five English Bulldogs from Cortes and Gonzales.
At the time of the investigation, the dogs were being kept on a property located near Keough’s Hot Springs.
According to District Attorney Tom Hardy, the case was based on evidence that the defendants, Eastern Sierra residents, kept the dogs in cramped, squalid conditions and were not providing adequate veterinary care for the animals.
Hardy stated Thursday the dogs that were the subject of the case were ordered forfeited, which means that the dogs will not be returned to the defendants.
