The Bishop City Council at a recent meeting on heard an update from Easter Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds CEO Jen McQuire, which included a slew of awards the fairgrounds recently won, upcoming events as well as how the fairgrounds assisted the community during recent flooding.
McGuire said the fairgrounds recently sent a team to the Western Fairs Convention and Conference where they were able to network, book entertainment for upcoming events as well as attend educational workshops.
She said the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds won a number of awards at the conference. These included achievement awards in the areas of All Ad Campaigns, Radio Ad Campaigns, Overall Fair Marketing Program (based conception, execution and results), Fair Advertising Poster, Fair Commemorative Poster, Community Outreach and New Fair-Time Event.
“I get so excited because a lot of the big guys always win,” McGuire said. “And so when one of us little guys comes in and we win and we swoop it, it’s a great victory.”
McGuire said she recently was appointed to the state board of directors for the Western fair Association, which will allow her to advocate for state funding and “be the voice for the small fairs.”
McGuire said that while she had fair updates in the works she couldn’t make any announcements just yet until she gets “the greenlight.” She did say, however, that there have been some national acts booked for fair, which is scheduled to run from Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 this year.
