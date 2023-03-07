On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Inyo County Search and Rescue (InyoSAR) received a callout for a missing person. The individual had last been heard from on the morning of Friday, Feb. 24, before leaving Big Pine on his way to Gardnerville, with an intended route over Highway 168 due to closures on U.S. Highway 395 caused by a major winter storm. Over the following days, a series of winter storms continued to affect the region.

InyoSAR responded immediately, assessed the situation and developed a plan to search an area along Highway 168. Due to conditions at the time, resources were focused on preparing for a mission early the following morning.

Tags

Recommended for you