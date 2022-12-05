First 5 Inyo County, which is part of the county’s Health and Human Services, is hosting its annual Holiday Toy Drive through Dec. 9 with two donation locations this year.
The agency reports taht the annual holiday toy shop has grown year after year and would not be possible without generous donations from community members and organizations.
Last year more than 250 presents were gifted to children of low-income families throughout Inyo County and a similar or greater turnout is expected this year, according to First 5 Inyo County.
Donations of new or gently used toys for children aged 0 to18 years old and wrapping items are greatly needed.
All donations may be dropped off at one of two locations Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• The Clint Quilter Consolidated Office Building, 1360 N. Main St. Bishop
• The Lone Pine Consolidated Offices Building, 310 Jackson St., Lone Pine.
All donations will be available to families through the Holiday Toy Shop starting Dec. 12.
For more information about donating or participating in the Toy Shop, call First 5 Inyo County at (760) 873-6453.
Some of the gift suggestions from First 5 Inyo County include:
• Small stuffed animals with fabric eyes
• Sippy cups, rattles, teethers
• Plastic or board books in English and Spanish
Toddlers and preschoolers
• Sturdy toys with few parts
• Coloring books and crayons/markers
Artist quality markers, colored pencils, etc.
Portable Bluetooth speakers