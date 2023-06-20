virtual public kick off meeting for the Eastern Sierra Towns to Trails Plan is scheduled from 6 - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
According to Tim Bevins the project manager for the Towns to Trails Plan with Alta Planning + Design consultants, the meeting will bring those interested up to speed on the process, introduce the planning team, and let people know how to stay involved in this process.
The Eastern Sierra Towns to Trails Plan will identify a multi-use network that will connect Eastern Sierra communities to each other and to public lands throughout the region as well as to destinations south and north such as Lake Taho. Bevins noted.
The project parallels the Eastern Sierra escarpment west of U.S. Highway 395, from northern Alpine County, through Mono County, and on into southern Inyo County, a distance of approximately 200 miles.
The Eastern Sierra region is characterized by dramatic landscapes, sweeping open spaces, and superb outdoor recreation opportunities made possible through the unusually high percentage of publicly owned and managed lands.
The trail network may cross multiple jurisdictions and lands managed by multiple entities, including the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, according to the plan.
The trails plan will build upon existing trail and soft-surface infrastructure in the region and will take advantage of existing priorities for trail connectivity already developed by federal land managers along with stakeholder ideas generated through the “Recreation Stakeholders” track of the Sustainable Recreation and Tourism Initiative (SRTI).
The planning process will feature county-by-county collaborative planning efforts that will include tribes, relevant land managers, stakeholders and local agencies.
The Towns to Trails effort was initiated in December 2022 and expects to deliver the final trails plan in December 2024, according to Bevins.