Ticket sales kickoff Feb. 1 for the 53rd annual Bishop Mule Days celebration held this year May 23 – 28, 2023, at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds.
Online sales open at midnight via the Mule Days website, www.muledays.org or call the office (760) 872-4263.
Tickets for grandstand and general admission seating, RV spots, concert and the Saturday dance will be available. Typically RV parking for full hookups sell out by noon on the first day of sales, so the Show office suggests being first in line to get your RV spots.
This year Mule Days is excited to announce as its concert headliner, Ned LeDoux. LeDoux is making his first-time visit to the Bishop area and fans couldn’t be more excited.
According to LeDoux, “I’m writing my own story and if people take a liking to it, that’s wonderful. As long as I’m writing from the heart, and writing about what I know, I can definitely listen back to it and be proud.”
LeDoux’s music transcends mere entertainment and celebrates a life that many aspire to, but few actually get to live. Like his father, Chris LeDoux, his music is as expansive as the Western sky he was raised under and celebrates the ranch lifestyle that is such an integral part of his heritage. There’s an authenticity to his songs that brings the nation’s beloved Western culture to life.
LeDoux is respected for his high-energy live shows that mix his Western roots with the rock and roll influences he acquired in his youth. He’s been an opener for such as acts as Toby Keith, Aaron Watson and Garth Brooks. Don’t miss the chance to see him live and in person Thursday, May 25, in the Charles Brown Auditorium. VIP Meet and Greet begins at 5:30 p.m., with the concert at 7 p.m.
Opening act, parade and more
Opening for the LeDoux concert is Justin Lawrence and the Double Average Band. Lawrence, a professional saddle bronc rider and country singer, is a rising star in the country music scene. Headlining PRCA concerts, playing at breweries and wineries in California, including events at Cal Poly and Fresno State, Lawrence is sure to be a hit with college contestants who come from all over the state to compete in the event’s collegiate packing competitions.
Lawrence also will be playing for the Mule Days Saturday night dance. Back by popular demand, the traditional Country Western Dance will also be in the Charles Brown Auditorium, Saturday evening, May 27, after the Mule Show.
The ever-popular Mule Days Parade, the Guinness Book of World Records “Longest Non-Motorized Parade,” will be back Saturday morning, featuring the Mule Days color guard “Range of Light Mules,” local school bands, pack strings and Mule Days own 20 Mule Team pulling the legendary Borax Wagons.
The Borax Wagons, housed at Laws Railroad Museum, return to Main Street with the world-famous 20 Mule Team that has travelled the United States bringing history to life. The 20 mule “jerkline” hitch is the only one of its kind in the world, making the parade and Mule Shows a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this spectacular working hitch.
Beginning on Tuesday, May 23, all mule shows through Friday morning offer free admission, while tickets are required for the Friday evening, Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon shows.
All other Mule Shows, clinics, vendors, ever popular kid’s events and entertainment at the Coso Energy Stage are free for all.
Mule Shows are known for high-energy entertainment and fun-filled competitions. Guests love the Packers Scrambles – found nowhere else on Earth. Musical tires, chariot races, roping, world championship finals events and almost every imaginable competition round out the shows. Mule Days lives up to its motto: “Anything a horse can do, a mule can do better”!
Make plans to take a “stay-cation” this year, stroll through the Mule barns, bring the kids to the “I Want to be a Packer” events, watch the shows and dance the night away at the Saturday dance. And don’t miss Ned LeDoux, it will be a moment in time!
Call the office to get your tickets, (760) 872-4263 or www.muledays.org.