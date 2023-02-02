Mule Days

“The Greatest Mule Show on Earth” returns for its 53rd year to the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop in May. Tickets will be available Feb. 1.

 Photo courtesy of Mule Days

Ticket sales kickoff Feb. 1 for the 53rd annual Bishop Mule Days celebration held this year May 23 – 28, 2023, at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds.

Online sales open at midnight via the Mule Days website, www.muledays.org or call the office (760) 872-4263.

