A vegetation fire that broke out early Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Wye Road and Highway 6 burned some 37 acres and caused the evacuation of the Bishop Saddle Club and the county’s consolidated office building, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters remained on scene overnight Thursday strengthening containment lines, the agency reported.
According to the Cal Fire San Berardino/Inyo/Mono Unit, the fire broke out at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday and was initially reported at 15 acres with a moderate rate of spread.
Multiple agencies immediately responded with resources that included a fixed-wing aircraft, a helicopter, four hand crews, 10 engines, two water tenders, two dozers.
The agencies responding included CHP - Bishop, the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service - Inyo National Forest Office and the Caltrans District 9.
An evacuation order was issued for the Bishop Saddle Club at about 2:35 p.m. after the fire swept behind the county’s consolidated office building, which had been evacuated with fire personnel on scene.
The evacuation order was lifted at about 4:40 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Cal Fire.