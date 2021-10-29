A Thursday night single-vehicle accident claimed the lives of three Bishop teenagers after the vehicle they were in crashed into a canal south of Poleta Road, the California High Patrol reported Friday afternoon.
While the identities of the victims were not listed in the CHP report, their ages were listed as 19, 16 and 15.
According to the CHP, the driver of a silver Honda Accord was traveling southbound on a dirt road, south of Poleta Road. For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to travel to the right, off the road. The vehicle overturned into a canal, becoming submerged. The driver and the two passengers sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
The identity of the deceased occupants will be released by the Inyo County Coroner’s Office, according to the CHP.
This collision is still under investigation by the CHP-Bishop Area office.