Dr. Kermit Jones, the Democratic Party candidate for California’s Third Congressional District, stopped off in Bishop on Sunday with less than a month to go before the Nov. 8 General Election.
Speaking before about 25 people at the United Methodist Church, Jones said the reason he is running for Congress is because “I think as a people, as a country, as a series of communities, there are a lot of things that we do better together because we have more in common than we do things that separate us.”