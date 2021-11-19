Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site will be offering train rides and fun for the whole family Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27th. The Brill car, Death Valley Railroad No. 5, pictured above, will be running for train rides from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the museum. Most of the exhibits will be open, including the new Appliance Building. Admission is free, donations are requested. Train rides are $5 per person older than 12 years old, children younger than 13 are free. Masks are required on train rides and inside all exhibits. For more information, call (760) 873-5950.
featured
Thanksgiving train rides
- Register Staff
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
Popular Content
Articles
- Three Bishop teenagers killed in single-vehicle accident
- Hiker fatality at Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes
- ‘All Together Now ’
- Manzanar National Historic Site Superintendent Bernadette Johnson retires
- Inyo County issues health order mandating face coverings
- Local quilters honor veterans
- Bishop football to see first round of playoff action Friday
- Bishop Broncos fall to Tehachapi in first round of championships
- City begins cannabis permitting process
- Inyo County to host redistricting workshops
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.