Thanksgiving train rides at Laws

Brill Car No. 5 will be available for train rides during the holidays.

 Photo courtesy of Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site

Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site will be offering train rides and fun for the whole family Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27th. The Brill car, Death Valley Railroad No. 5, pictured above, will be running for train rides from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the museum. Most of the exhibits will be open, including the new Appliance Building. Admission is free, donations are requested. Train rides are $5 per person older than 12 years old, children younger than 13 are free. Masks are required on train rides and inside all exhibits. For more information, call (760) 873-5950.

