Join Northern Inyo Healthcare District Physical Therapist Adam Maxwell and Renown Health Cardiologist Dr. Christopher Rowan on at 5:30 p.m. today (Feb. 23) for a NIHD Healthy Lifestyle Talk, “Love Your Heart: Keeping your heart happy and healthy through exercise.”
Maxwell, from Northern Inyo Hospital’s Rehabilitation Services, and Rowan will discuss the importance of diet and exercise in maintaining heart health.
Each will offer their professional insight into questions cardiac patients often ask them. These questions include how to start exercising after a cardiac event and how today’s diet methods, such as intermittent fasting, apply to cardiac patients.
NIHD Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joy Engblade will host the talk and moderate the closing question, and answer period.
Rowan specializes in clinical cardiology and is board-certified in echocardiography. He is part of Renown Health’s Institute for Heart and Vascular Health. In addition, Rowan is a faculty member at the University Of Nevada Medical School in Reno.
Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, Maxwell joined NIHD in 2022. He holds a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Utah.
Before coming to Bishop, Maxwell worked in outpatient, acute inpatient, and skilled nursing facilities. He brings much experience in movement analysis, manual therapy, and sports performance. He is passionate about helping people reach their individualized rehabilitation goals.
NIHD provides a variety of both inpatient and outpatient services to help successfully diagnose and treat cardiopulmonary issues.
NIHD offers several cardiac services on the NIHD campus – including Electrocardiogram (EKG) services, Echocardiograms, Pulmonary Function Testing, and Nuclear Medicine.
Under the direction of Dr. Asao Kamei, the NIHD Cardiopulmonary team consists of a dedicated staff of certified EKG technicians, a nationally renowned Echo cardiographer, and registered Respiratory Therapists. This team offers a wide array of tests and treatments to address heart and lung conditions.
This educational presentation is part of NIHD’s ongoing Healthy Lifestyle Talk Series. The talks are open to the public and free of charge. NIHD will present the talk in two formats:
• Broadcast live on YouTube.com@Nor thernInyoHealthcare and click on the “Live” menu. Please note that to participate in the Q&A session on YouTube, you must log into that service. It would be best to log into Zoom if you do not have a YouTube or Gmail account.