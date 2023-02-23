Join Northern Inyo Healthcare District Physical Therapist Adam Maxwell and Renown Health Cardiologist Dr. Christopher Rowan on at 5:30 p.m. today (Feb. 23) for a NIHD Healthy Lifestyle Talk, “Love Your Heart: Keeping your heart happy and healthy through exercise.”

Maxwell, from Northern Inyo Hospital’s Rehabilitation Services, and Rowan will discuss the importance of diet and exercise in maintaining heart health.

